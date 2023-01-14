The cruise season begins today at Pier Mauá, in Rio de Janeiro

The cruise season in Rio de Janeiro moves Pier Mauá at the beginning of the year. Until the 28th of this month, the terminal will receive eight ships, three of which are international: Arcadia, Seven Seas Voyager and Aurora.

The Costa Firenze arrives today, coming from Ilhéus, and at 4:30 pm it will head towards Santos. The same ship returns on the 21st and 28th following the same itinerary. Also this Saturday, the MSC Seaview arrives at the terminal with more than five thousand people. The vessel also returns to Pier Mauá on the 22nd and 28th of January.

On the 16th, it’s the turn of the Costa Fortuna, which returns on the 24th. On the 18th, the terminal will be with MSC Musica, which returns on the 27th, and the international ships Arcadia and Seven Seas Voyager, which stay overnight until the following day.

The season began on October 28 of last year and will run until April 17, 2023, with the forecast of bringing more than 500,000 people during the period. In all, there will be 36 giants, 25 international ships and 11 national ships. Of these, nine will dock for the first time in Rio de Janeiro. By the end of the season, 86 national and 34 international stops are planned.

testing for covid-19

Thinking about the comfort and safety of passengers, Pier Mauá offers testing for covid-19 in its facilities. The exams are not free and, for better planning and peace of mind, the tests can be purchased in advance for a different price through travel agencies.

These additional measures that are being taken were established by the shipping companies, based on the current health and safety protocol for the 2022/2023 season in South America, defined and approved by the sanitary and health authorities.