Wife of Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, dies

Businesswoman Tereza Cristina Van Brussel Barroso, wife of Federal Supreme Court (STF) Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, died yesterday (13) in Brazilia. The information was confirmed by the agency, which issued an official condolence note.

According to the STF, Tereza Barroso was undergoing treatment for cancer that began at the head of the femur. Information about the wake and burial will not be disclosed, to preserve the privacy of the family.

“Tereza Barroso passed away this Friday, aged 57, due to complications arising from a primary cancer in the head of the femur. Discreet, but very dear, she kept her good humor until the last moment of lucidity. The family – Luís Roberto, Luna and Bernardo – is calm and comforted. Tereza lived a good and happy life. Information about wake and burial will not be disclosed to preserve the family,” said the note released by the STF.