Anderson Torres is arrested by the PF after landing in Brazilia

Former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District Anderson Torres was arrested this morning (14) by the Federal Police (PF). He was arrested upon landing at Brasília airport, after arriving on a commercial flight from Miami, in the United States.

The plane with Torres boarded yesterday (13), at around 11:30 pm, and arrived in Brasília at 7:25 am today. Torres left the airport under tight security. The convoy left towards the Papuda prison.

The former minister had his arrest determined last Tuesday (10) by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, at the request of the PF. On Wednesday (11), the court validated the decision, by 9 votes to 2.

Anderson Torres is accused of omission and of facilitating the terrorist acts in Brasília, last Sunday (8), which resulted in the invasion and depredation of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the STF.

Torres’ situation was complicated after the Federal Police found, in his home, a draft of a state of defense decree to be fulfilled at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The former minister denies participation in the attempted coup d’état. As soon as Moraes’ decision became public, Torres posted on social media that he would surrender. Regarding the draft found in his home, he wrote that the document was leaked “out of context”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

