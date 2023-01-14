IPVA: Check the payment schedule in the 26 states and in the DF

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The month of January opens the beginning of a new year and, with it, the slips referring to the payment of different fees and taxes begin to appear. Among these charges is the Tax on Motor Vehicle Ownership (IPVA). Held annually, the collection of the tax has different maturity calendars, defined by each state.
The payment of IPVA is mandatory and the rate varies according to the model and year of manufacture of the vehicle and also the state in which the taxpayer lives.
In some states, IPVA can be paid at a discount, by those who opt for the so-called single quota. Those who do not opt for the single installment can pay the tax in installments that vary from state to state.
Check below the calendar for paying the tax in each of the states and in the Federal District:
Acre
Alagoas
Amapá
amazon
bahia
Ceará
Federal District
Holy Spirit
Goias
Maranhao
Mato Grosso
Mato Grosso do Sul
Minas Gerais
For
Paraná
Pernambuco
Piauí
Rio de Janeiro
large northern river
Rio Grande do Sul
Rondônia
roraima
Santa Catarina
Sao Paulo
sergipe
Tocantins
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report