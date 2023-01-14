IPVA: Check the payment schedule in Bahia

In Bahia, taxpayers who choose to pay the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) 2023 in a single installment will have a 20% discount. The installment expires on February 10th. For those who choose to pay the tax in installments, it will be 10%. It will be possible to pay the IPVA in up to five installments, with the maturity of the installment varying according to the final number of the vehicle’s license plate.

The double discount is also valid for those who leave to pay the IPVA in full in the first installment of the installment, the date of which varies according to the final number of the vehicle’s license plate. The rebate, in this case, will be 10%.

To pay the tax in five installments, vehicle owners only need to observe the due date of the first installment in the table, according to the final number on the license plate. In order to pay in installments, the amount owed must be at least R$ 120.00. More information is available on the website of the Department of Finance of Bahia or via 0800 071 0071.

View the calendar: