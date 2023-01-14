BrazilBrazil

IPVA: see the payment schedule in Maranhão

The payment of the Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax (IPVA) is available in the state of Maranhão. In the state, those who choose to pay both in a single installment and in installments will have a 15% discount. The tax can be paid in up to three installments.

The taxpayer who chooses to pay in installments, to obtain the discount, must settle the quotas until maturity in ascending order, so that the payment of the second quota is conditional on the payment of the first, and so on.

The query of values ​​by vehicle model can be done on the Sefaz portal.

Sefaz do Maranhão

Source: Sefaz Maranhão

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

