IPVA: check the payment schedule in the state of Sergipe

In the state of Sergipe, taxpayers who pay the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) 2023 in a single installment by March 31, 2023, for all license plates, will be entitled to a 10% discount, provided they do not have tax debts for prior years. If you choose to pay the IPVA in installments, together with the annual vehicle licensing, the driver can divide the payment up to ten times on the credit card.

To make the payment, the taxpayer must issue the bank slip at site from the State Traffic Department of Sergipe or at the site from Sefaz or SEFAZ Mais Fácil application.

Consult Licensing/IPVA calendar

IPVA Sergipe

Disclosure/Detran-SE

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

