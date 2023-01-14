IPVA: see the payment schedule in Minas Gerais

The payment of the first installment or the single installment of the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) in Minas Gerais begins in March, varying according to the final number of the vehicle’s license plate. The taxpayer may pay the tax in three installments.

In March, the owner can choose to pay the single installment, with a 3% discount, or the first installment, paying the following installments in April and May. The State Department of Farming reported that the extra 3% discount of the Bom Pagador program remains in force, for those who paid tax debts related to the vehicle in the years 2021 and 2022.

IPVA with an amount lower than R$ 150 must be paid in cash, and cannot be paid in installments. The query can be made on the government website.

View the calendar: