IPVA: see the Rio Grande do Norte payment schedule

In Rio Grande do Norte, the payment of the Motor Vehicle Ownership Tax (IPVA), in a single installment or in the first installment, is due on March 10 for vehicles with the end of license plate 1 and 2. single-quota tax will have a 5% discount.

According to the State Department of Taxation (SET), those who choose to pay in installments can pay the tax in up to seven installments, without the discount. In addition, users of the Nota Potiguar program also receive deductions in the full amount of the tax, which can reach 10%. This reduction will already be expressed in the payment slip, which must be obtained on the internet (link: . Payments start in March and end in December.

See the IPVA payment schedule:

Payment in one installment

Finals 1 & 2 – March 10, 2023

Finals 3, 4 and 5 – April 10, 2023

Finals 6, 7 and 8 – May 10, 2023

Finals 9 and 0 – June 12, 2023

payment in installments
Finals 1 and 2 – 10/03, 10/04, 10/05, 12/06, 10/07, 10/08 and 11/09

Finals 3, 4 and 5 – 4/10, 5/10, 6/12, 7/10, 8/10, 9/11 and 10/10

Finals 6, 7 and 8 – 5/10, 6/12, 7/10, 8/10, 9/11, 10/10 and 11/10

Finals 9 and 0 – 06/12, 07/10, 08/10, 09/11, 10/10, 11/10 and 12/11

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

