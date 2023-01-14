Covid-19: Brazil records 22,436 cases and 78 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic, 695,314 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (13) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 36,620,371.

In 24 hours, 22,436 new cases were registered. In the same period, 78 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 35,474,747 people have recovered from the disease and 450,310 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data for Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins and Piauí.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.36 million, followed by Minas Gerais (4.11 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.93 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (159.8 thousand). Then comes Roraima (181.5 thousand) and Amapá (183.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (177,740), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,605) and Minas Gerais (64,687). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,041), Amapá (2,166) and Roraima (2,180).



Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health/Disclosure

Vaccination

So far, 499.7 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 181.6 million with the first dose and 164.2 million with the second dose. The single dose was applied to 5 million people. An additional 102.9 million received the first booster dose and 40.8 million received the second booster dose.