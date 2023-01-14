Moraes includes Bolsonaro in inquiry into anti-democratic attacks

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes accepted this Friday night (13) the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to include former President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation that investigates the intellectual authorship of the acts anti-democratic demonstrations carried out on Sunday (8) and which resulted in the invasion and destruction of the buildings of the Palácio do Planalto, the Federal Supreme Court and the National Congress in Brasília.

In the decision, Moraes understood that there are indications for opening the investigation against the former president.

“The pronouncement of the former President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, proved to be yet another occasion on which the then representative positioned himself in a way, in theory, criminal and offensive to the Institutions, in particular the STF – imputing to his ministers the fraud of the elections to favor any candidate – and the TSE–, maintaining, without any evidence, that the result of the Elections was rigged”, wrote the minister.

Defense

In a note, lawyer Frederick Wassef declared that Bolsonaro has nothing to do with the demonstrations and that he vehemently repudiates acts of vandalism.

“President Jair Bolsonaro has always repudiated all illegal and criminal acts, and has always publicly spoken out against such illegal conduct, just as he has always been a defender of the Constitution and democracy. Throughout his government, he always acted within the four lines of the Constitution”, declared the defense.

RMP

Earlier, the prosecution asked for the opening of an investigation and argued that Bolsonaro would have publicly incited the crime by posting a video on social networks, on January 10, which had as its theme the questioning of the regularity of the 2022 elections.

In the understanding of the deputy attorney general of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, the conduct must be investigated because it occurred after the acts against the seat of the Three Powers.

