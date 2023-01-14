PGR asks Bolsonaro to be included in inquiry into terrorist attacks

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) today (13) asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to include former President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation that investigates the intellectual authorship of the anti-democratic acts that took place on Sunday (8).

In the petition, the prosecution argues that Bolsonaro would have publicly incited the crime by posting a video on social networks, on January 10, which had as its theme the questioning of the regularity of the 2022 elections.

In the understanding of the deputy attorney general of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos, the conduct must be investigated because it occurred after the acts against the seat of the Three Powers.

The inquiry that intends to investigate the intellectual authors of the anti-democratic acts was requested yesterday (13) to the STF by the prosecutor.

The PGR adopted as a line of investigation the investigation of the “missive and commissive” conduct of those investigated. According to the body, the measure will allow agility in the process, which will also take into account posts made on social networks by people who participated in the acts.