Science can be used to fight hunger, says Minister Luciana Santos

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Luciana Santos, said that science can be used to combat hunger. In an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil, she said that it is necessary to produce experiences that enhance family farming, “both from a qualitative point of view and solutions for bad weather in the semi-arid and other regions that have difficulty in food production being up to par in that particular region”. The subject was one of the priorities highlighted after a meeting today (13) between the minister and president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Luciana said that during the meeting with Lula, she also dealt with other priorities for the portfolio. Among the matters dealt with is the budget replacement of the ministry. “After four years of denialism, science will have a turn in Brazil. So he [Lula] takes the decision to revoke Provisional Measure 1136 of [ex-presidente Jair] Bolsonaro who limited the resources of the National Science and Technology Fund until 2026”, he said.

Another important subject addressed at the meeting was the increase in scholarships for researchers from the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) and the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes). “We are carrying out this study together with Camilo Santana, who is Minister of Education, with a view to readjusting grants, which have been frozen for nine years. There is a determination of the president in this direction. We will announce the amount and how this increase will take place as soon as possible”, said the minister.

Luciana intersecting programs with other ministries, such as the resumption of Prodes, which is an Amazon deforestation program that plays an important role in the National Institute for Space Research (Inpi), and the Biomas BR Project, which monitors the situation of the biomes Brazilians.