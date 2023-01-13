Marina Silva and Haddad will represent Brazil at the Economic Forum

The Brazilian government will send ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change) to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, to be held between January 16th and 20th, in Davos, Switzerland. Both are heading to Europe this weekend.

The theme of this year’s Davos Forum is cooperation in a fragmented world. The event should bring together 2,700 international leaders from 130 countries. 52 heads of state and government are also expected. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decided not to participate in the meeting this year. The president’s first international trip will be on the 23rd and 24th, to Argentina.

In addition to government leaders and representatives, the World Economic Forum brings together CEOs of large companies, investors and other economic agents. According to the Ministry of Finance, which did not disclose details about Haddad’s agenda for bilateral meetings, the focus of participation is to send a message that Brazil is a central international actor for global economic challenges.

In the view of the Brazilian government, the presence of Marina Silva also signals that economic reforms go hand in hand with sustainability objectives, which is at the top of current geopolitical concerns. The two Brazilian ministers should participate in a joint activity in Davos.

Haddad’s entourage will include the participation of the secretary of International Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Tatiana Rosito, and special advisor Mathias Alencastro, who also works in the international area of ​​the portfolio. The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change did not say who would accompany Marina Silva or the agenda of the minister’s meetings in Davos.