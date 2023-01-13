FIFA punishes Mexico for offensive chants from fans during World Cup games

FIFA sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the offensive chants of the country’s fans during last year’s World Cup matches, ordering the Mexican team to play behind closed doors and imposing a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (the equivalent of BRL 550 thousand).

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee fined the FMF CHF 100,000 and a match to be played behind closed doors due to the screams of Mexican fans during the World Cup matches Mexico v Poland and Saudi Arabia v Mexico,” FIFA said in a statement. a statement this Friday (13). This sanction will apply to the next competitive match played by the men’s senior team in a FIFA competition.”

The FMF has been sanctioned on several occasions because of a shout from Mexican fans when the opposing goalkeeper takes the goal kick.

Mexico will face Jamaica behind closed doors on March 25 in the Concacaf League of Nations.

Additional reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.