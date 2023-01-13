Lula thanks employees for cleaning up the Plateau

President Lula met with employees of general services responsible for cleaning the Planalto Palace after the destruction promoted by vandals in an anti-democratic action last Sunday (8). Very smiling, the president took pictures with the workers and the meeting was recorded on his Twitter account.

“Today I thanked the workers who cleaned and rebuilt the Planalto Palace in just a few days, after the damage caused by vandals. This is a heritage of the Brazilian people, of all of us. Thank you very much”, said the president on the social network.

The Planalto Palace was brutally vandalized by the crowd. Windowpanes were smashed, chairs thrown out of the building, furniture and computers destroyed and televisions in offices rendered unusable. Several rooms were invaded and completely depredated. The war scenario, however, was soon undone thanks to the Planalto cleanup teams.

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, had already used the same social network and paid tribute to these workers. The day after the invasion and depredation, she spoke to them and thanked them for their effort to restore the building to its normal state. In less than 24 hours, much had already been done to make the place ready for routine activities.