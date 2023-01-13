Hugo Calderano advances to the WTT Contender quarterfinals in South Africa

The table tennis player from Rio de Janeiro, Hugo Calderano, number 7 in the world, qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender Durban (South Africa), the first competition on the world circuit this year. A day after winning in his debut, Calderano triumphed again, this time over the Indian Snehit Suravajjula (136th in the ranking) by 3 sets to 0 (partials of 13/11, 11/6 and 11/4).

Our ace advanced one more stage! 🏓🔥 Tomorrow at 7 am Hugo Calderano faces Lin Shidong 🇨🇳 for the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender in Durban#WTTContender pic.twitter.com/RoAVn76ATj — CBTM (@CBTM_TM) January 13, 2023

The Wednesday clash will be at 7 am (Brasília time) this Saturday (14). The Brazilian, seed 1, will face the Chinese Lin Lin Shidong (46th). The games are broadcast live on YouTube by the International Table Tennis Federation (WWT).

Last Wednesday (11), Calderano beat the British Paul Drinkhal by 3 sets to 0 (11/4, 11/8 and 11/4) in his debut match.