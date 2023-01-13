Dino says that PF will make new arrests of participants in coup acts

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, informed today (13) that new arrests of investigated persons who participated in anti-democratic acts will be carried out in the coming days.

Dino said that hundreds of people who indirectly participated in the acts will be arrested by the Federal Police. “We have approximately 1,200 people arrested. There are arrests made after the event, and there are arrest warrants that will be served in the coming days,” he said.

Regarding the assessment of the damage caused, the minister said that, so far, the damage is estimated at R$ 10 million.

According to Flávio Dino, any threat of carrying out anti-democratic acts has costs with the mobilization of security forces. “Certainly the repair actions, which will be filed, will reach hundreds of millions of reais, because we are talking about material damages, actions for collective moral damages, in the face of cultural and historical heritage, compensation for state spending to protect yourself,” he said.

Minister Flávio Dino also delivered today to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the replica of the 1988 Constitution stolen from inside the headquarters building’s facilities. The copy was returned to the PF by a man who lives in Varginha (MG) and participated in the acts. He is investigated.