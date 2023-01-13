Anatel improves system for sending disaster alerts

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) changed the way in which disaster alerts are issued by Civil Defense agencies. As of Monday (16th), high risk disaster alerts will be superimposed on users’ cell phone screens. Alerts are sent by the National Civil Defense to citizens pre-registered on the platform in regions that are at risk.

Currently, alerts go directly to the cell phone’s message inbox, reducing the chance of being seen by the cell phone holder. The purpose of the new service is to increase the risk prevention potential of impacts from emergency situations. Starting next week, the service will be offered on a test basis in some locations.

The tests will be carried out with cell phone providers and Civil Defense agencies in the municipalities of Anápolis, in Goiás, Petrolina, in Pernambuco, Parauapebas, in Pará, Juiz de Fora, in Minas Gerais, Paranaguá, in Paraná, Angra dos Reis and Petrópolis, both in Rio de Janeiro.

“Those alerts that are at a very high level will not land in the message box. They will arrive through this popup [sobreposição de tela], and the person will have to interact there, even if it is to get the message out”, explained the general coordinator of Disaster Management of the National Civil Defense, Tiago Molina Schnorr. According to him, the municipalities chosen for the tests were defined by the telephone operators.

Citizens interested in receiving messages via SMS need to send the Postal Address Code (CEP) of the regions of interest to number 40199. In operation since 2017, sending alerts via SMS currently has more than 9 million registered users .