Composer Carlos Colla dies in Rio

Died today (13), in Rio de Janeiro, at the age of 78, the composer Carlos de Carvalho Colla, father of the executive manager of TV Brazil, Carlos Câmara de Carvalho Colla. Born in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, on August 5, 1944, the composer suffered a cardiac arrest after surgery to treat two aneurysms in the abdominal aorta.

On Instagram, Carlos Câmara de Carvalho Colla revered his father: “You fought a lot, and I saw it up close. Thank you for giving me life. You were much more than the Carlos Colla everyone knew. He was our father and our idol”.

Also on Instagram, singer Daniela Colla honored her father: “Dad, you were always my hero, my inspiration, an example of strength and determination. The composer of my life, a storyteller and singer. I love you endlessly and forever. May you rest in peace and may God receive you with lots of light on the stage of eternity. I love you❤❤❤❤❤”.

With more than 2,000 songs recorded, Carlos Colla was launched to stardom by singer Roberto Carlos, when recording, in 1971, his song The girlfriend, composed in partnership with Maurício Duboc. Between 1971 and 1987, Roberto Carlos recorded 17 compositions by the duo Colla/Duboc, including Talking seriousin 1977, one of his most beautiful romantic songs.

From 1980 onwards, with other partners, including Chico Roque, Marcos Valle, Elias Muniz and Ed Wilson, he composed for singers from other musical genres, such as sambistas and sertanejos. Melodies such as ask her (1985), Loneliness it’s mine Disguise (1986), My addiction is you (1987), bye bye sadness (1988), It will be (1989), freaks and quirks (nineteen ninety), dream by dream (1991), delusions of love and You will see (1993).

From his first marriage, he had two children: Carlos Câmara de Carvalho Colla and Daniela.