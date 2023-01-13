Dino delivers to the STF a replica of the Constitution stolen in gospista acts

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, delivered today (12) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) the replica of the 1988 Constitution stolen from inside the premises of the Court headquarters building during the anti-democratic acts on Sunday (8).

The delivery was made during Dino’s meeting with the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber. The director of the Federal Police, Andrei Passos, also participated in the meeting.

The copy was returned to the PF by a man who lives in Varginha (MG) and participated in the acts. He is investigated.

For Dino, the meeting served to demonstrate the unity of powers against terrorism.

“Extremism can only be overcome with broad national unity. A union that goes beyond powers and institutions and must encompass society, because terrorists feed on panic,” he said.

The returned copy was at the entrance to the plenary, the place most affected by the depredation.

One of the five original copies of the Constitution that is in the STF was not targeted by the vandals because it was in the Court’s museum, located in the basement of the headquarters building, a sector that was not reached by the vandals.

The STF has already begun renovating the headquarters building’s facilities. Maintenance teams are carrying out repairs on the benches and chairs used by ministers, on electrical installations, in addition to cleaning graffiti and broken glass. Artwork will also be restored.

Annexes 1 and 2, where the ministers’ offices and the two trial classes are located, were not affected and function normally.

The renovation must be completed by February 1st, when face-to-face sessions will resume after the work break.