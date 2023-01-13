Carnival in São Paulo: sale of promotional lot tickets ends today

The sale of tickets for a promotional batch for the stands at the Anhembi Sambadrome ends this Friday (13). In the promotion, whoever buys a ticket for the grandstand (whole) gets another courtesy ticket for the same day of the parade and sector.

The promotion is also valid for those who have already secured a place to watch the São Paulo samba school parades in 2023, in the first batch, made available in June last year. Clube do Ingresso will serve people who have already bought tickets for the stands and want to receive a free ticket for the same day and sector. Service will be done via WhatsApp (11) 3900-1058. The promotion is exclusive for tickets in the entire bleacher modality. Half price will not be considered.

Tickets can be purchased at the physical box office, in Pinheiros and downtown, and also at site of the Entrance Club.

There is less than a month left for the presentations, which will take place at the Anhembi Sambadrome on the 11th, 17th, 18th and 19th of February. On the 25th, there is the parade of champions.

Tickets for the Special Group performances start at R$90. On the 11th, entry is free to the bleachers for the Access 2 parades.

The complete schedule can be seen here.

ticket offices

Tickets for the distiles can be purchased at physical ticket offices located at the Carioca Club Pinheiros, at Rua Cardeal Arcoverde, nº 2899, Pinheiro, from Monday to Friday, from noon to 6 pm; and at Loja 255 at Galeria do Rock, at Avenida São João, nº 439, downtown, from Monday to Friday, from 1 pm to 7 pm and, on Saturdays, from 1 pm to 5 pm.