Attack on the Three Powers was not an isolated event, says minister Flávio Dino

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, stated that the document that federal police seized at the house of the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District (DF), Anderson Torres, is a fundamental indication that the anti-democratic attack on the Executive powers , Legislative and Judiciary registered last Sunday (8) was not an “isolated fact”.

“The document is a fundamental element for understanding causes and effects,” Dino told journalists this Friday (13). “It indicates the relationship between events inaugurated on the 30th of October, the day of the second round, and the last day of the 8th, demonstrating that there was an engendering, a planning”, added the minister, pointing out that it is up to the former district secretary, Anderson Torres , explain who produced the draft decree seized from your home.

Since President Lula was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government. Demonstrations in recent months have included encampments in various general headquarters across the country and culminated in the invasion and destruction of the headquarters of the three powers, last Sunday.

A career federal delegate, Anderson Torres was Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Bolsonaro government until the end of 2022 when, at the invitation of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, he reassumed command of the Public Security Secretariat of the DF – a position he had already had occupied from 2018 to 2021.

Torres took over as district secretary on the 2nd. Four days later, after replacing occupants of key security positions, he traveled on vacation to the United States. On Sunday (8), the invasions and depredations of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) highlighted the flaws in the security scheme set up by the local authorities, responsible for patrolling also the central area of ​​Brasília, considered of national security due to the presence of the country’s main public bodies and diplomatic representations of other nations.

exoneration and imprisonment

While scenes of vandalism spread across the world, Governor Ibaneis Rocha announced the resignation of Anderson Torres. Subsequently, the governor himself was removed from office for 90 days, by decision of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who attributed to Ibaneis and Torres “negligence and omission”.

Moraes also decreed the preventive arrest of Torres and the former commander of the Military Police of the DF, Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, responsible for ostensive local patrolling. Vieira, who commanded the troop that acted during the attacks on the Three Powers, was exonerated from his post on the 9th and arrested on the last Tuesday (10).

Torres is still in the United States. Claiming to have found it difficult to buy tickets due to the consequences of the recent failure in the North American flight control system, Torres promises to return to the country soon in order to defend himself.

seizure of documents

On Tuesday, federal police visited the home of the former secretary and former minister, in Brasília, where they seized documents and personal equipment, including an alleged proposal for a decree that, if put into practice, would have instituted a state of defense in the Court. Electoral Superior (TSE), enabling the questioning of the result of the last presidential elections.

“The seizure of the document is a relevant fact that, of course, should be included in the police investigation, as it configures even more fully a chain of people responsible for the criminal events that we verified [no último domingo]”, said minister Flávio Dino, insisting on the thesis that it was not mere chance that, on Sunday, the security forces on standby on the Esplanada were insufficient to contain the attacks on public buildings.

“At this point, it is indisputable that there was some kind of adhesion of security forces, making those events possible. It is obvious that the scenes of the last day 8 would not have taken place without the participation of members of the security forces. We are facing a network whose extent we still do not know and which, unfortunately, involved the voluntary or omission participation of federal and district public security agents and this is one of the lines of investigation that the PF will carry out”, commented Dino.

Yesterday, as soon as the content of the document found in his home became public, Anderson Torres used his personal Twitter account to defend himself. According to him, the content was “leaked out of context”.