Military Justice investigates possible illegal registration of weapons by Jefferson

The 2nd Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Military Public Ministry (MPM) in Brasília will investigate whether there was a registration of weapons in the name of former federal deputy and former president of the PTB Roberto Jefferson in the Sigma system of the Army Command. The decision of the 2nd Attorney’s Office was taken after investigations by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which indicate that the records were made during a period in which Jefferson was arrested, which is not allowed. According to the MPF, ten weapons were registered in that period.

According to the MPM, there is still no result of the investigations determined by the 2nd Public Prosecutor’s Office. For the time being, a factual report was opened to determine whether there was a crime in the gun records and the investigations began. In this procedure, which is in its initial phase, according to the MPM, information was requested from the Controlled Products Inspection Service of the 11th Military Region, but the official replies have not yet arrived.

Still according to the MPM, if signs of a military crime are identified, the establishment of a military police inquiry will be requested.

Jefferson’s defense informed the Brazil Agency which “will only manifest itself in the records of the investigative procedure”.

Defendant

On December 9, 2022, the Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro accepted the complaint by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) against the former parliamentarian, who became a defendant for attempted murder against federal police officers, qualified resistance and other crimes on the same day. October 23 last year.

This occurred when Roberto Jefferson resisted an arrest warrant issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. The former deputy was at his home, in the city of Comendador Levy Gasparian, in south-central Rio de Janeiro, and reacted to the presence of four Federal Police agents who went to the place to serve the arrest warrant.

Jefferson even threw grenades and fired 60 times with large-caliber weapons at the police. Two policemen were wounded by the shots. Jefferson only surrendered seven hours after the arrival of the police and after intense negotiation.

Prison

After being arrested and spending the night at the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence, in the port region of Rio, Jefferson underwent a custody hearing the following day and was taken to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison, known as Bangu 8, in Complexo de Gericinó, in the west zone of Rio.

The prison is the same one where, on August 13 of last year, Jefferson was taken in action that investigates anti-democratic acts, in which he is also a defendant.