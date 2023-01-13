Caixa suspends payroll loans for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

Caixa Econômica Federal announced today (13) that it has suspended the offer of payroll loans to Bolsa Família beneficiaries, the so-called Consignado Auxílio line. In a statement, Caixa said that the product will undergo a “complete review of parameters and criteria”. The former Auxílio Brazil was renamed Bolsa Família, under the current management.

The suspension has been in effect since yesterday (12). According to the bank, the hiring already carried out will not undergo changes and the financing installments will be debited regularly and in accordance with each contract.

Caixa created the Auxílio Brazil payroll loan, which also serves those who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) on October 10th. The credit modality offered loans to Auxílio Brazil beneficiaries that could reach R$ 2,500, paid in installments of up to R$ 160 deducted from the benefit for up to 24 months.

Payroll credit is that granted by financial institutions with automatic deduction of payroll installments of salary or benefit.