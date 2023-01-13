BrazilBrazil

Despite the national drop, industry grows in nine states in November

Despite having presented a negative variation of 0.1% in the national average, from October to November 2022, industrial production grew in nine of the 15 areas surveyed, in the period. The data are from the Monthly Industrial Survey – Regional Physical Production, released today (13) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The highest increases were observed in Paraná (8.5%) and Espírito Santo (7.6%). Other states with industry growth in November were Ceará (4.3%), Mato Grosso (3.8%), Bahia (3.5%), São Paulo (3.1%), Minas Gerais (2.2% ), Santa Catarina (0.3%) and Amazonas (0.1%).

On the other hand, six areas had decrease in the period, including the Northeast Region (-1.3%), the only region to have its consolidated data released by the survey. The biggest decrease was observed in Pará (-5.2%). The states of Pernambuco (-2%), Rio Grande do Sul (-1.3%), Rio de Janeiro (-0.9%) and Goiás (-0.3%) also presented losses.

Other comparisons

In comparison with November 2021, only five of the 15 locations surveyed sustained the national increase of 0.9%, including São Paulo (7.3%) and Rio de Janeiro (6%). On the other hand, ten locations had falls. The most expressive losses were registered by Pará (-16.5%), Espírito Santo (-12.2%) and Paraná (-9.8%).

In the accumulated from January to November 2022, eight locations had losses while seven had increases. The main decreases came from Pará (-8.9%) and Espírito Santo (-7.2%). The main rise was observed in Mato Grosso (21.3%).

In the accumulated 12-month period, industrial production had decreases in nine of the 15 areas surveyed, with emphasis, once again, on the states of Pará (-8.9%) and Espírito Santo (-6.7%). Of the six areas with increases, Mato Grosso stood out (21.6%).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

