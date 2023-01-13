City winger Mendy cleared of six rape charges

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday, while the jury failed to reach verdicts on one count of rape and one count of attempted rape, reported the British press this Friday (13).

The trial had been taking place at Chester Crown Court since August after 13 women brought allegations against Mendy and Louis Saha Matturie.

City released a statement saying the club had received the verdict.

“Given that there are open issues relating to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time,” City said in a statement.

The BBC reported that Mendy covered her face with both hands as the jury repeated “not guilty” verdicts on the six counts.

The verdicts were delivered on Wednesday (11), but could not be released until the jury finished considering the two remaining charges.

Mendy last played for City against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested.

City bought the defender, who played for French club AS Monaco, in 2017 for an amount of around 52 million pounds (about R$ 324 million).

