Supreme Court confirms decision on protection of roads and public buildings

The plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided, unanimously, to uphold the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who, on Wednesday (11), ordered public security forces across the country, including the military police, to prevent any attempt to block urban roads and highways or occupy public buildings.

The measure was judged in the virtual plenary, and ministers had until 11:59 pm this Thursday (12) to vote. All ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur. Most had already been achieved around noon yesterday.

The measure responds to the request of the attorney general of the Union, Jorge Messias, who requested measures in the face of the call for coup acts for Wednesday across the country. In the petition, the AGU attached flyers and messages from extremist groups on the Telegram messaging app.

Also according to the decision, any person caught blocking roads and forcing entry into public buildings must be arrested in the act, also being subject to a fine of R$ 20,000. If there are companies involved, the fine determined was R$ 100,000. Vehicles used must be identified and seized.

Fines should be applied not only to those who directly participate in these acts, but also to those who promote incitement, including electronic means, or who provide material logistical and financial support to demonstrations aimed at attacking the Democratic State of Law.

Through the decision, the Supreme Court also confirmed the order for Telegram to block accounts, channels and groups listed by the AGU in the petition sent to the Supreme Court, within 2 hours of notification, under penalty of a fine of BRL 100,000 per day. The registration information of the accounts and all their content and that of the groups involved must be sent to the Supreme Court and preserved by the platform.

Vote

In Thursday’s vote, followed by the unanimity of the ministers, Moraes replicated his injunction (provisional decision). In it, he argues that the information provided by the AGU “demonstrates the existence of a criminal organization that seeks to destabilize republican institutions”.

The minister stressed the existence of “a virtual network of supporters who act, in a systematic way, to create or share messages that have as their final motto the overthrow of the democratic structure and the rule of law in Brazil”.

In his request to the Supreme Court, the attorney general warned that the country “is on the verge of a serious situation”, similar to that observed on Sunday (8), when groups of coup-mongering radicals invaded and largely destroyed the National Congress, the Palace do Planalto and the headquarters of the STF, public buildings located in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília.