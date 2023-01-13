BrazilBrazil

Club World Cup: Flamengo will debut against winner of Arab duel

Flamengo, champion of the Libertadores, debuts in the Club World Cup in February in the semifinals against the winner of the game between Wydad Casablanca, home team and African champions, and the current Asian champion, Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, determined the draw of the tournament to be held from the 1st to the 11th, in Morocco.

Newcomers Seattle Sounders could reach a semi-final against Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Sounders, who are the first club from the United States to participate in the competition, must first defeat the winner of the opening round, between Egypt’s Al Ahly and New Zealand’s Auckland City, to secure their place in the semi-finals.

The Sounders secured their qualification for the tournament after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title, in which they beat the Mexican Pumas in the final.

Real Madrid is the most victorious club in the competition, with four titles, while Auckland City, champion of Oceania, participates for the 10th time, also a record. Al Ahly has played the most games in the Club World Cup, with 18 games.

FIFA plans to expand the competition to 32 teams from 2025, although it has provided few details on how this will be done.

Club World Cup draw

first round

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Auckland City (New Zealand)

second round

Seattle Sounders (USA) vs Al Ahly/Auckland City

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) vs Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

semifinals

Flamengo x Wydad Casablanca/Al Hilal

Seattle Sounders/Al Ahly/Auckland City vs Real Madrid

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

