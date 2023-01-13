Marcelo Freixo is named president of Embratur

Federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PT-RJ) was appointed president of the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur), a body linked to the Ministry of Tourism. The presidential decree with the nomination was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, on Thursday night (12).

Through social networks, Freixo said that he will work to recover Brazil‘s image abroad to attract more tourists, investments and create jobs. “The first step is to clean up the house. The situation at Embratur is one of administrative chaos and inefficiency. For this reason, we are going to go through contracts with a fine-tooth comb to end waste”, wrote the new president of Embratur.

Freixo said that he will carry out “technical and transparent management, resuming the focus on marketing, promotion and support for the commercialization of Brazil abroad”, and that this work will be carried out based on data intelligence, partnerships, innovation, adding, as well, an agenda of sustainability and climate actions.

“Tourism is essential to overcome the crisis and create jobs, what is lacking are public policies and programs that strengthen the sector, in line with the recent transformations in our society and the dynamism that we have seen in other tourist destinations in the world”, he said.

“In order to achieve these goals, we are going to articulate and carry out integrated actions with several ministries to promote Brazilian tourism. We will also immediately resume dialogue with industry representatives after 4 years of isolation,” he added.

The new president of Embratur described the “mission” in office as giving tourism “the protagonism it deserves and that the world expects” from Brazil.