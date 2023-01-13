IBC-Br registers drop of 0.55% in November

Brazilian economic activity recorded a drop of 0.55% in November, compared to October, according to data released today (13) by the Central Bank (BC). In the accumulated result for the year, the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose by 3.26%.

Compared to November of the previous year, the IBC-Br grew by 1.65%. In 12 months, the index increased by 3.15%. The data are seasonally adjusted, that is, they disregard differences in holidays and fluctuations in economic activity, typical of certain times of the year.

From October to November, the index calculated by BC increased from 143.85 points to 143.06 points in the seasonally adjusted series.

The ICB-Br is a way of assessing the evolution of Brazilian economic activity and helping the BC to make decisions about the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently set at 13.75% per year.

According to the Central Bank, the index ended the quarter of 2022, ended in November, with a drop of 0.68%, compared to the previous quarter and considering seasonally adjusted data. In comparison with the same quarter of last year, the IBC-Br increased by 3.32%.