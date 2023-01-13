BrazilBrazil

IBC-Br registers drop of 0.55% in November

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Brazilian economic activity recorded a drop of 0.55% in November, compared to October, according to data released today (13) by the Central Bank (BC). In the accumulated result for the year, the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose by 3.26%.

Compared to November of the previous year, the IBC-Br grew by 1.65%. In 12 months, the index increased by 3.15%. The data are seasonally adjusted, that is, they disregard differences in holidays and fluctuations in economic activity, typical of certain times of the year.

From October to November, the index calculated by BC increased from 143.85 points to 143.06 points in the seasonally adjusted series.

The ICB-Br is a way of assessing the evolution of Brazilian economic activity and helping the BC to make decisions about the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently set at 13.75% per year.

According to the Central Bank, the index ended the quarter of 2022, ended in November, with a drop of 0.68%, compared to the previous quarter and considering seasonally adjusted data. In comparison with the same quarter of last year, the IBC-Br increased by 3.32%.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 51 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Club World Cup: Flamengo will debut against winner of Arab duel

2 mins ago

Marcelo Freixo is named president of Embratur

26 mins ago

Thousands of people protest in Lima demanding the resignation of the president

1 hour ago

Government confirms nomination of Prates for presidency of Petrobras

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.