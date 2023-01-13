Thousands of people protest in Lima demanding the resignation of the president

Thousands of people took to the streets of Lima, the Peruvian capital, this Thursday (12), in peaceful protest against the new government and the new president, after weeks of bloody clashes, triggered by the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo, left at least 42 dead.

“Why are you turning your back on the people, there are so many deaths, for the love of God, stop this massacre,” said protester Olga Espejo, calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s former vice president.

“Mrs. Boluarte, they are using you,” she said.

Protesters chanted “Dina asesina!” (Dina Assassin) while carrying cardboard coffins, pictures of the victims and slogans anti-government protesters through the streets of Lima, in the first mass protest in the capital since the New Year.

The march, organized by unions and left-wing groups, went off without incident. The clashes that started in early December mark the worst outbreak of violence in Peru in more than 20 years.

As Thursday’s protest took place, Peruvian Labor Minister Eduardo García announced his resignation on Twitter, saying the country needed an apology for the deaths. He urged the government to recognize that “mistakes were made that need to be corrected”.

García also said that the situation cannot wait until April 2024, the proposed date for the elections, two years ahead of schedule.

