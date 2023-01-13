BrazilBrazil

Government confirms nomination of Prates for presidency of Petrobras

Petrobras informed today (13) that it received, from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the confirmation of Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) as nominated to exercise the Presidency of the state-owned company. The letter was received yesterday (12) by the company, according to a press release.

According to Petrobras, the letter informs that Prates’ nomination was approved by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic.

Now, the senator’s name needs to be approved by the company’s Board of Directors and endorsed by the General Shareholders’ Meeting.

Prates was elected as Fátima Bezerra’s first alternate, in 2014. He took office in the Federal Senate, in January 2019, after the holder resigned to take over the government of Rio Grande do Norte. His term as senator ends on January 31 of this year.

The presidency of Petrobras has been temporarily occupied by João Henrique Rittershaussen since January 4 of this year, when the then president, Caio Paes de Andrade, resigned from the position.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

