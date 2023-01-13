BrazilBrazil

PMs from Tocantins will reinforce the National Force in Brasília

The National Public Security Force will receive the reinforcement of military police from the state of Tocantins in public security activities in the Federal District. The measure was adopted after anti-democratic acts that culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, in the last Sunday (8).

Ordinance No. 282, of January 12th 2023, from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, is published in Official Diary of the Union of this friday-Friday (13).

They will join contingents from Ceará, Piauí, Bahia, Alagoas, Goiás, Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão and Rio Grande do Sul, which had already been authorized in a previous ordinance, published in the Official Gazette on to haveTuesday (10).

The document also says that the national secretary of Public Security and the director of the National Force will be responsible for the measures aimed at putting the measure into effect.

account blocking

Yesterday (12), federal judge Francisco Alexandre Ribeiro accepted the request of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) to block the assets of 52 individuals and seven legal entities accused of involvement in anti-democratic acts. The total amount blocked reaches R$ 6.5 million and represents the amount of losses calculated so far.

According to the AGU, the targets are responsible for paying for the charter of buses to take people who are unhappy with the result of the 2022 elections to Brazilia, who committed acts of vandalism against the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

