Russia says it has taken control of the Ukrainian town of Soledar

Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. He added that he won his first major victory on the battlefield, after a six-month period of military setbacks.

Russian forces captured the city, long the focus of intense fighting and shelling, late on Thursday, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry further said that the conquest will make it possible to cut off Ukrainian supply routes to the larger city of Bakhmut to the southwest and encircle remaining Ukrainian forces there.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report from Russia, which came after days of silence over the city’s fate.

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner said on Wednesday that his forces had achieved the complete “liberation” of the town of Soledar, a claim denied by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said fighting was continuing.

“The capture of Soledar was made possible by the constant bombardment of the enemy, by assault and army aviation, missile forces and artillery by a group of Russian forces,” the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, Ukraine said its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a “hot” night of fighting in what became one of the bloodiest battlegrounds of the entire war.

Moscow is seeking its first major victory after a half-year of humiliating withdrawals. Kiev says Russia is throwing more and more troops into a futile battle over a bombed-out desert.

