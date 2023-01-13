BrazilBrazil

Argentina: government summons Congress to discuss impeachment at STJ

The government of Argentina will call special sessions of Congress to discuss the impeachment of members of the Supreme Court of Justice, among other measures, the presidential spokeswoman said on Thursday.

President Alberto Fernández is trying to impeachment of four members of the country’s highest court. Last month, he clashed with the judiciary over a decision to grant more state funding to the city of Buenos Aires, which is governed by the opposition.

The ruling Peronist coalition would need at least two-thirds of the votes in both houses of Congress to reach its goal. The level, however, should not be reached after the government lost seats in Parliament in the mid-term elections in 2021.

Gabriela Cerruti, presidential spokesperson, told a press conference that the extraordinary sessions will be held from January 23 to February 28.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

