PCDF will hold accountable police officers who participated in coup acts

The Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) released on its social networks this Thursday (12) that it was determined to establish a Disciplinary Investigation Procedure in the General Police Internal Affairs to hold accountable the civil police officers who participated in the anti-democratic acts that took place in Brazilia. On Sunday (8), people opposed to the result of the 2022 presidential elections invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers.

The determination followed an order from the general delegate of the PCDF, Robson Cândido. Public safety in the Federal District has been under federal intervention since Monday night and is under the command of the intervenor, Ricardo Capelli.

By order of the General Delegate of the PCDF, it was determined to establish a Disciplinary Investigation Procedure within the scope of the General Police Internal Affairs, to hold civil police officers responsible for those who may have participated in the anti-democratic acts that occurred in the federal capital. — PCDF – Civil Police (@pcdf_oficial) January 12, 2023

According to posts from the Civil Police, the measure is part of “a set of necessary actions so that, within the constitutional and legal limits of the attributions of the civil police, order is recovered and re-established.”