Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, 54, the only child of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday of a heart attack in Calabasas, Los Angeles. According to the TMZ website, Lisa Marie received care at home, when paramedics performed first aid and administered the substance epinephrine to restore her heartbeat. She was later taken to a hospital, but did not survive.

Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, in a statement, asked for “privacy during this time.”

Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968 and owns her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, now a popular tourist attraction. She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977.

* With information from Reuters