Rio recorded today the highest thermal sensation of this summer: 47.3 °C

This Thursday (12), the city of Rio de Janeiro recorded the highest thermal sensation this summer, 47.3°C, at 4 pm, in the neighborhood of Irajá, in the north of the city. According to the Alerta Rio System, from the city hall, the maximum temperature reached 34.7 degrees Celsius (0º C). For tonight, due to areas of instability at medium and high levels of the atmosphere, together with the heat and high humidity, the forecast is for isolated showers of rain, which may be accompanied by lightning.

The three highest thermal sensations recorded this summer at Alerta Rio stations were: 47.3°C – 01/12/2023 – in Irajá; 46.8°C – 01/03/2023, in Santa Cruz, in the west zone and, the day before, 45°C – 01/02/2023, in the same neighborhood.

The Rio Alert System was created on September 25, 1996 and, since then, it has issued alert bulletins to the Rio City Hall bodies involved in mitigating the damage caused by heavy rains. Through the Rio Operations Center, the population and the press receive, in real time, updated forecasts four times a day. In addition, Alerta Rio has a meteorological radar to monitor the emergence and displacement of rain nuclei in the municipality.

On January 18 of last year, the thermal sensation reached 50.8°C, at 4 pm, at the Barra/Riocentro station, in the west zone.