Heavy rain hits Rio and city enters mobilization stage

The city of Rio de Janeiro entered the mobilization stage, according to the Rio City Hall Operations Center, after heavy rain hit the municipality tonight (12). According to the Alerta Rio System, clusters of rain are already acting on the west zone of the city and others are forming on the Baixada Fluminense, close to the north zone, gaining intensity.

In addition, atmospheric conditions remain for the rapid formation of other rain nuclei over the city and its surroundings in the coming hours. Rain showers are forecast, accompanied by lightning.

Alerta Rio recorded heavy rain in the neighborhoods of Laranjeiras, Santa Teresa, Urca and Jardim Botânico in the south zone, as well as Campo Grande, Guaratiba, Recreio dos Bandeirantes and Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of the city. The recommendation is that residents of these neighborhoods avoid moving and, if possible, remain sheltered.

According to meteorology, the climate will continue to be influenced by areas of instability at medium and high levels of the atmosphere, together with heat and high humidity.

Throughout the day, the sky was predominantly cloudy and there was no record of rain over the period. The winds were weak to moderate and temperatures remained stable, with a minimum recorded of 20.8°C, at 2:00 am, at the Alto da Boa Vista station, and a maximum of 34.7°C, at 1:15 pm, at the São Cristóvão station. .

The Mobilization Stage is the second level on a scale of five and means there are risks of high impact events in the city. There is a possibility of a new stage change due to rain and/or other factors.