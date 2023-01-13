2022 is fifth hottest year on record, scientists say

Last year was the fifth warmest on record on record, and the past nine years have been the nine warmest since pre-industrial times, putting the 2015 Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5° C at serious risk, US scientists said Thursday.

Last year tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest year since records began in 1880, NASA announced. This was despite the presence of the La Niña weather event in the Pacific Ocean, which generally lowers global temperatures slightly.

The world‘s average global temperature is now 1.1°C to 1.2°C higher than in pre-industrial times.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency said on Thursday it ranked 2022 as the sixth warmest year since 1880. European Union scientists said this week that 2022 was the fifth warmest year on record.

Climate assessments produce slightly different classifications depending on the data sources used and how the records account for small data changes over time, for example a weather station being moved to a new location.

NASA said temperatures are rising by more than 0.2°C per decade, putting the world on track to exceed the 2015 Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C to avoid its consequences. more devastating.

“At the rate we’re going, it won’t take us more than two decades to get there. And the only way we won’t do that is if we stop releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.” said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

