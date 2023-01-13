BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 33 million

The Mega-Sena contest 2,554, held this Thursday (12) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, had no winners of the six scores. The numbers drawn were: 19 – 25 – 43 – 44 – 48 – 49.

The next contest (2,555), on Saturday (14), should pay a prize of R$ 33 million.

The quina had 78 winners and each one will receive R$ 32,743.81. The 4,929 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$740.23.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

