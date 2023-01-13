After registering injuries, hair ointments are collected in Rio

After several consumers in Rio de Janeiro suffered injuries to their eyes with hair styling ointments, products from different brands were recalled today (12th) from establishments located in Bangu and Campo Grande, neighborhoods in the western part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Shopkeepers were fined for selling cosmetics without registration and, if they sell them again, they may even have their operating license suspended.

The action was coordinated by the Municipal Institute of Health Surveillance (Ivisa). Infractions were found in six of the 16 inspected establishments.

Since January 5, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) had already prohibited the sale and production of Cassu Braids ointment, manufactured by the company MicroFarma Indústria e Comércio. The measure was taken after more than 150 consumers looked for health units and reported different symptoms such as eye irritation, swollen eyelids, eye pain and difficulty seeing when washing their hair after applying the product.

On Tuesday (10), agents from the state of Rio de Janeiro had already carried out an operation focusing on the collection of Cassu Braids ointment and other cosmetics produced by MicroFarma. According to Anvisa, the company’s health license was canceled in 2016 and it was not properly regulated to manufacture products of this type.

In the operation carried out today, according to Ivisa, Cassu Braids ointments were not found. The agents seized pomades and other products for hairstyles and braids from seven brands considered irregular: EWA, Twister, Master Hair, King Braids, Trança Amiga, Barba Negra and KG Cosméticos. In all, 101 products were collected. The shopkeepers assessed must present, within seven days, the invoice of the goods, for the proper identification of the distributors.

care

Dermatologists advise that, before buying any cosmetic, consumers look for Anvisa registration on the packaging and check the expiry date. It is also possible to check on the internet if a product is regularized or if a company has an active health license. In addition, it is always important to observe the instructions for use described on the packaging.

By means of a note, Ivisa directs that, in view of the suspicion of irregularity with any product purchased, a complaint be made to the city hall through Central 1746. “In cases of adverse effects resulting from the use of these products, the recommendation is to look for a unit health, taking the bottle, so that the proper notifications are made to the responsible bodies for investigation”, he adds.