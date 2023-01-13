Justice blocks BRL 6.5 million from those accused of financing attacks

Federal judge Francisco Alexandre Ribeiro decided today (12) to accept the request of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) to block the assets of 52 individuals and seven legal entities accused of involvement in anti-democratic acts that culminated in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, on Sunday (8). The total blocked reaches R$ 6.5 million and represents the amount calculated up to the moment of the losses.

According to the AGU, the targets are responsible for paying for the charter of buses to take people who are unhappy with the result of the 2022 elections to Brazilia, who committed acts of vandalism against the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court.

In the decision, the magistrate accepted the lawyer’s thesis and understood that those investigated should have their assets blocked in view of the accusation of financing the attacks.

“Although the aforementioned defendants apparently did not directly participate in the most recent anti-democratic acts and demonstrations, including the unusual encampment in front of the General Headquarters in Brasília – which culminated in the Sunday march to Praça dos Três Poderes and the announced seizure of the respective headquarters officials, whose facilities were cowardly vandalized -, it is absolutely plausible the Union’s thesis that they, by having financed the transport of thousands of protesters who participated in the illicit events, chartering dozens of interstate buses, contributed to the achievement of the massive damage to the property public, being subject, therefore, to a lot of civil liability”, argued the magistrate.

The petition with the complete list of listed natural and legal persons is public and can be found on the AGU website.