Brazil registers 19 thousand new cases of covid-19

The Ministry of Health released today (12) the latest figures for the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the folder based on data from the states, Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 19,070 new cases of the disease and 148 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 36.5 million confirmed cases of the disease and 695.2 thousand deaths. The number of recovered patients adds up to 35.4 million.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of cases and deaths as a result of the disease – 6.3 million cases and 177,700 deaths. Then appear Minas Gerais (4.1 million cases and 64.6 thousand deaths); Rio Grande do Sul (2.9 million cases and 41.6 thousand deaths) and Paraná (2.8 million cases and 45.8 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 499.5 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied in the country. Of this total, 181.6 million are for the first dose and 164.1 million for the second dose, in addition to 102.9 million for the first booster dose and 40.8 million for the second booster.