Federal government launches new visual identity manual

The federal government launched today (12) the manual for the new visual identity of the current administration. The document has guidelines on the use of the brand in advertising and sponsorship actions, under the slogan Brazil Union and Reconstruction.

The new brand has the colors green, yellow and blue, inspired by the Brazilian flag, added to red and black in reference to diversity.

The guidelines are provided for in an ordinance of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), published in the Official Gazette (DOU).

Advertising pieces that are using the logo defined in the previous government are valid until the end of the campaigns.