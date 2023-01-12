Torres says that document found was leaked “out of context”

The former Minister of Justice in the government of Jair Bolsonaro Anderson Torres declared that a document seized yesterday (11) by the Federal Police (PF) at his home was “leaked out of context”.

Torres was the target of a search and seizure and arrest warrant issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), after the PF pointed out omission and connivance of the security authorities of the Government of the Federal District (DF) in the control of anti-democratic acts in Brasília, on Sunday (8).

Upon leaving the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of the Bolsonaro government, he became Secretary of Public Security of the DF, but was exonerated after the protests, which ended with the invasion and depredation of Congress, the STF and the Planalto Palace.

According to a report in the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the PF learned at Torres’ house a draft of a state defense decree to be enforced at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). According to the publication, the document would aim to “change the result of the 2022 elections”.

Through social networks, Anderson Torres explained that ministers receive documents, suggestions and proposals “of the most diverse types”. According to him, the draft would be in a pile of documents that would be discarded.

“The aforementioned document was picked up when I was not there and leaked out of context, helping to fuel fallacious narratives against me. We were the first ministry to deliver management reports for the transition. I respect Brazilian democracy. I have a clear conscience regarding my performance as a minister”, he declared.

Anderson Torres is in the United States on vacation. According to his lawyer, he will return to Brazil “as soon as possible”.