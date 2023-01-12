Falls to 762 number of paralyzed works in the state of SP, says TCE

The number of delayed and paralyzed works throughout the State of São Paulo decreased throughout 2022. While in the first quarter, 845 projects with schedule problems were registered in the capital and in municipalities in the metropolitan region, inland and on the coast of São Paulo, the balance the third quarter dropped to 762.

During this period, 108 works were concluded and there was a reduction of 83 projects with problems. The data were released yesterday (11) by the São Paulo State Court of Auditors (TCE-SP).

The amounts committed to problematic works also fell from R$ 21.23 billion to R$ 19.84 billion in contracts signed by the state government and the municipalities responsible for the works. The information also shows that 501 projects are paralyzed and 261 are behind schedule.

The data were provided by the 644 municipalities inspected by the TCE-SP and by bodies linked to the state government, until October 11, and are available on the court’s website.

In 2021, the scenario was 642 paralyzed works and 433 delayed, adding 1,075 cases with problems and more than BRL 24 billion committed.

According to data contained in the TCE-SP Works Panel, 79% of the problematic projects are at the municipal level (603), while 21% are at the state level (159).

Federal government investments are the main source of funds in 230 works (30%), while the State Treasury is the source of funds for 262 (34%).

Works under the responsibility of the state account for 92.6% of the initial value of the total contract (R$ 18,370,168,775), while municipal works account for 7.4% of the amount (R$ 1,466,103,379).

In a note, the current management of the state government informed that it will analyze and revise the contracts and schedules of all the works, “in order to identify the bottlenecks and necessary measures for the resumption of the stopped projects. It should be noted that the TCE-SP report refers to works carried out throughout 2022”, emphasized the note sent to the Brazil Agency.

Sector cut

The sector with the most problems is Education (191 works) with 25% of the total number of works. Urban equipment (squares, blocks and similar), Health (hospitals, health posts, UBS, CAPS and similar), mobility (works on urban roads), urban and tourist infrastructure appear in sequence as the most affected sectors.

Complete information is available on the TCESP Panel of Delayed or Paralyzed Works. The platform allows citizens to check the list of all developments that are delayed and/or paralyzed in São Paulo.