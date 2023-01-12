SP police conclude investigation into campaign death

The Civil Police concluded the investigation into the death of a man in the community of Paraisópolis, in the south zone of São Paulo, which occurred during a campaign schedule of the then candidate for the governorship of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, in the region.

As the investigation is under secrecy, the police did not report the conclusions of the investigation, whether it was possible to identify where the shot that hit Felipe Silva de Lima came from and whether anyone was indicted for that death.

On October 17 of last year, the then candidate, elected governor of São Paulo, was visiting the First University Pole of Paraisópolis when a shootout broke out, which caused the death of Felipe Silva de Lima.

Initial investigations pointed out that the shooting occurred after criminals suspected that there were police without uniform in the community. Lima and another person, who were on a motorcycle, would have noticed the presence of plainclothes police officers monitoring the area. The police realized that the two would be armed, and the shooting began.

“The main line [de investigação] it would be an eventual intimidation due to the presence of the military police who were discovered inside the community”, said Elisabete Sato, director of the State Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP).

Initially, the police had considered the possibility that the shot had been fired by one of the plainclothes officers. “We have a policeman from P2 [policial à paisana], who came forward and said he shot the victim. He is most likely the one who fired the shot. [que matou a vítima]. But it is not possible to say because the shot that hit the victim was an entry and exit shot and we do not have a projectile to compare the projectile with the weapon that was seized”, said Sato during an interview in October last year.

wanted by Brazil Agencythe Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo only informed that the case is under judicial secrecy, was investigated and that it was reported to the Justice in December of last year.

The conclusion of the police investigation was also sent to the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office, which can request further steps, file a complaint or close the case.

THE Brazil Agencythe Public Prosecutor’s Office informed that “it is within the deadline for analysis of the investigation and will manifest itself in the records”.