Covid-19 remains at the top of hospitalizations for respiratory problems

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, remains the main cause of severe acute respiratory syndromes (SARS) in the country, according to the InfoGripe bulletin released today (12) by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Among children, however, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is more prevalent.

The bulletin shows that, in the last four weeks, 77.8% of hospitalizations for respiratory syndromes in which there was a positive test for a virus were caused by SARS-CoV-2. Among the general population, RSV accounts for 12.6% of cases, but among children, it reaches 59%.

The predominance of SARS-CoV-2 is even greater in deaths from SARS: among cases caused by respiratory viruses, 96.6% are associated with covid-19.

Vaccination

The scenario makes InfoGripe coordinator Marcelo Gomes reinforce the call for the population to seek to complete the vaccination schedule against covid-19, with the two booster doses.

“COVID-19 continues to be the main reason for hospitalization due to respiratory problems in the adolescent and adult population of our country. This is what the notification data has shown us. Given this scenario, it is essential that the population is up to date with vaccination against covid-19. The vaccine is our main mechanism to protect our health and our lives against covid-19″, he says.

Gomes also recalls that children should also be vaccinated and regrets that only about 39% of the child population, from 3 to 11 years old, completed the vaccination schedule against the disease in the country.

“We draw attention to the fact that, unfortunately, a significant percentage of the population is currently in doubt as to whether or not it is worth vaccinating, especially children and adolescents”, evaluates the researcher, who cites a study that indicated that covid-19 caused the death of two children up to 5 years old per day in Brazil in 2020 and 2021.

Since December 12, the moving average of deaths of people of all ages from covid-19 has again exceeded 100 victims per day, which has not happened since August, according to data from the Monitora Covid-19 panel, by Fiocruz. Only yesterday (11), almost a month later, the average daily deaths fell below 100, reaching 96.

The covid-19 pandemic has already caused the death of 695,088 people in Brazil, the second highest number of victims worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.